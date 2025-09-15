White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Taking seat Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Orioles.
It looks to be a routine day off for Vargas, who had started five straight games upon his return from the injured list last week. Curtis Mead will handle third base and bat fifth for the White Sox in Monday's series opener.
