Vargas went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Vargas returned from the injured list Tuesday after a minimum stint. He hit sixth in the lineup and played first base while scoring in the eighth inning on an RBI single from Edgar Quero. Vargas figures to be a regular in the lineup moving forward.

