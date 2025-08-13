White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Two walks in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Tuesday against the Tigers.
Vargas returned from the injured list Tuesday after a minimum stint. He hit sixth in the lineup and played first base while scoring in the eighth inning on an RBI single from Edgar Quero. Vargas figures to be a regular in the lineup moving forward.
More News
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Back from injured list•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Takes part in BP•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Out with oblique strain•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Diagnosed with oblique strain•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Last-minute scratch Saturday•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Tallies 13th homer•