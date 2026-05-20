White Sox's Miguel Vargas: X-rays on hand come back clean
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas could be available off the bench Wednesday in Seattle after X-rays on his hand came back negative, Brooke Fletcher of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Vargas was hit by a Luis Castillo offering in Tuesday's win over the Mariners. He was able to stay in that contest and has avoided a serious injury, but Vargas will get a day out of the lineup in Wednesday's series finale. The White Sox will start Colson Montgomery and Luisangel Acuna on the left side of their infield.
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