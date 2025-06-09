Vasil did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Royals, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with one strikeout over 3.1 innings.

Vasil threw 33 of 50 pitches for strikes but managed just two whiffs in his first major-league start. The rookie has yet to allow more than two earned runs in any of his 19 outings this season and now sports a 2.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 28:22 K:BB across 41.1 innings. If he gets another turn in the rotation, it would likely come on the road against the Rangers next weekend.