White Sox's Mike Vasil: Control issues in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasil picked up a no-decision after throwing four shutout innings, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out four during Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers.
Walks were an issue for Vasil, but he battled through it to post four zeros on the scoreboard. Four innings was his longest outing on the season, and he sports a very solid 1.99 ERA in 45.1 innings, but the 25-year-old seems destined to head back to the bullpen with the White Sox rotation suddenly getting very crowded with the addition of Aaron Civale via trade Friday.
