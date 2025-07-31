White Sox's Mike Vasil: Earns win in bulk role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasil (5-3) earned the win Wednesday over the Phillies, allowing three hits while striking out three over four scoreless innings.
Vasil managed to keep a high-powered Phillies offense at bay before the White Sox rallied for seven runs in the seventh inning en route to a 9-3 victory. The 25-year-old Vasil has been excellent of late, posting a 0.61 ERA over his last seven appearances (14.2 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at an impressive 2.35 with a 1.22 WHIP and 51:36 K:BB across 69 innings in his rookie campaign.
