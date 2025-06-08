Vasil will start Sunday's game against the Royals in Chicago, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Vasil has worked exclusively as a reliever throughout the season, but the White Sox have been able to have him stretch out a bit of late. He's covered at least three frames in each of his last three appearances, logging 9.2 scoreless innings and a 10:2 K:BB over that span. The 25-year-old righty is likely to be operating on a light pitch count in his first MLB start, but a strong showing against Kansas City could allow Vasil to stake a more permanent claim to a spot in the White Sox rotation.