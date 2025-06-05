Vasil didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Detroit, allowing two hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 3.2 scoreless innings.

Vasil followed opener Jared Shuster, who allowed four runs in his lone inning of work, and steadied the ship for the White Sox. The outing marked Vasil's third consecutive scoreless appearance, each of which lasted at least three innings. The 25-year-old rookie has been great to start 2025, owning a 1.89 ERA across 37 innings, though he could improve upon his 27:21 K:BB.