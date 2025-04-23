Maton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Maton has been a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching for most of the season, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday even while the Twins send right-hander David Festa to the hill. Since popping a pair of home runs in his first five games of the season, Maton has struggled to a .154/.267/.179 slash line over his ensuing 17 contests and has contributed just one extra-base hit (a double). The White Sox could begin to phase him out of the lineup more frequently and instead rotate a number of players at the designated-hitter spot.