Maton is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

While serving as Chicago's designated hitter in final two games of the team's season-opening series versus the Angels, Maton went 1-for-6 with a solo home run. Though he'll head to the bench Monday while the Twins send a right-hander (Chris Paddack) to the mound, the lefty-hitting Maton could end up playing against righties more often than not if he's able to build on his outstanding spring training. Despite attending camp as a non-roster invitee, Maton earned his way onto the White Sox's Opening Day squad by turning in a .989 OPS over 19 Cactus League games.