DeJong is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

He'll receive a breather for the day game after a night game, opening up a turn at shortstop for Nicky Lopez. DeJong had started each of the White Sox's last 21 games and was one of the team's most productive hitters over that stretch, batting .235 with 11 extra-base hits (seven home runs, four doubles) with 12 RBI and 10 runs.