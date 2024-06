DeJong went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks.

DeJong put the White Sox ahead with a leadoff home run in the top of the fourth and added a single in the following frame, giving him his second straight multi-hit game. The shortstop is now up to 14 home runs on the campaign, with six of them coming this month and four coming over his last eight games. DeJong has also recorded multiple hits in six of his last nine contests.