DeJong went 2-for-3 with a double and a three-run home run during Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox in 10 innings.

DeJong has been on a tear across the White Sox's last three series, launching five homers in nine games, and Sunday's multi-hit performance was his fourth during that stretch. The veteran shortstop is amidst a bit of a career revival during his first season in Chicago, slashing .238/.287/.482 -- each mark of which would be his best since 2020.