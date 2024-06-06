DeJong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Cubs.

DeJong is hitting for power with three homers over his last five contests, though he's gone a modest 4-for-18 in that span. The shortstop is up to 10 long balls this season, just four shy of matching his total from 112 contests in 2023. DeJong has added a .226/.276/.446 slash line, 21 RBI, 23 runs scored and two stolen bases over 56 games. He's not a particularly well-rounded hitter, but he's done enough to maintain a starting job.