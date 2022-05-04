McGuire went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Tuesday against the Cubs.

McGuire has seen an uptick in playing time of late as Yasmani Grandal has regularly served as the designated hitter due to leg soreness. McGuire had failed to take advantage of the increased opportunity, as he entered Tuesday's action with zero hits across his last 13 at-bats. However, he chipped in with an RBI on a sacrifice bunt in the second frame, and he reached base on an infield single in the ninth inning. McGuire is a defense-first catcher, but he could remain in line for more playing time so long as the team looks to lighten Grandal's workload.