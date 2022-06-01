McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

He'll be rewarded with his third start in a row after going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win. Yasmani Grandal is in a 1-for-24 slump at the plate over his last six games and will take a seat Wednesday, but he still looks to be entrenched as Chicago's No. 1 catcher.