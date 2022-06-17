McGuire isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
McGuire went 4-for-12 with a double, four runs, a walk and three strikeouts over his last four games but will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Seby Zavala is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
