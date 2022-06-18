site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-reese-mcguire-remains-on-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Reese McGuire: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 18, 2022
at
12:49 pm ET
•
1 min read
McGuire isn't starting Friday against Houston.
McGuire will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive matchup after he went 4-for-12 with two doubles, four runs, a walk and three strikeouts over his last four games. Seby Zavala will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
19H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read