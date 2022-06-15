McGuire is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

McGuire will take a seat for the day game after he went 1-for-4 while playing all nine innings behind the dish in Tuesday's 5-1 win. Seby Zavala will catch for starting pitcher Vince Velasquez in Wednesday's series finale, but McGuire still looks to be locked in as Chicago's No. 1 backstop while Yasmani Grandal (back) is on the injured list.