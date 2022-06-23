McGuire is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Chicago's catching situation has been tough to pin down of late. After McGuire made three consecutive starts behind the plate from June 12 through 14, Seby Zavala caught each of the team's next three contests. McGuire then caught three of the White Sox's four games since Sunday, but he'll be back on the bench for Thursday's series opener in favor of Zavala. Though McGuire represents the superior defender of the two, Zavala has thus far showed a more potent bat in a limited sample of MLB action.