Gonzalez (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Elvis Andrus was placed on the IL with an oblique strain, so there could be at-bats available at the keystone over the next couple weeks. However, Hanser Alberto is starting over Gonzalez on Saturday.
More News
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Swipes first bag•
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Starts against lefty•
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Might start opener in right field•
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Could lose out on roster spot•
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Headed for utility role•