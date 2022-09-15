Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.
Gonzalez is hitting an even .300 on the season, but he went just 2-for-14 (.143) over his last four games, so acting manager Miguel Cairo decided to give him a mental break. Josh Harrison will man the keystone Thursday in Gonzalez's place.
