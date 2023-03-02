General manager Rick Hahn praised Gonzalez's defensive versatility when speaking to the media at the beginning of spring training, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

For much of the offseason, Gonzalez was projected to start at second base for the White Sox. That changed when the team signed Elvis Andrus on Feb. 19, but Gonzalez could still make the big-league club out of spring training as a utility option. He's played every defensive position for the organization except first base, catcher and center field, which caused Hahn to draw a comparison between Gonzalez and Ben Zobrist.