Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Angels.
After going without a home run in his first 58 plate appearances of the season, Gonzalez has now popped solo blasts in both of the White Sox's past two games. He appears to have supplanted Hanser Alberto as Chicago's preferred second baseman for the time being, but both Gonzalez and Alberto will see their opportunities take a hit when Elvis Andrus (oblique) likely returns from the 10-day injured list later this week.
