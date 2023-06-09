Gonzalez went 0-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in the opening game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.
It wasn't a successful day at the plate for Gonzalez, who also went 0-for-3 in the nightcap to finish at 0-for-6 overall. However, he redeemed himself from a fantasy perspective with two thefts in the opener to bring his total to six on the season. Four of the steals have come since May 30, a stretch during which he has started seven of Chicago's eight games.
