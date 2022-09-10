Gonzalez isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez is getting a breather after he went 5-for-9 with a homer, a double, four runs, four RBI and four strikeouts over the last two games. Josh Harrison will start at the keystone and bat ninth.
More News
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Offensive explosion in rout•
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Hits first big-league homer•
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Third straight turn as leadoff man•
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Recalled, will start Wednesday•