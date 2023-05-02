Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to May 1, with right shoulder inflammation.
Gonzalez will miss at least the next nine days while recovering from what sounds like a minor shoulder issue. The 26-year-old utilityman had gone just 5-for-36 (.139) with a .333 OPS through 21 games this season with Chicago.
