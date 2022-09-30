site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Resting Friday
Gonzalez isn't starting Friday against the Padres.
Gonzalez started the last two games and went 2-for-7 with a triple, a run, an RBI and four strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Josh Harrison starts at the keystone and bats ninth.
