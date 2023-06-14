Gonzalez is out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Dodgers.
Gonzalez gets a breather after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers. Elvis Andrus gets the start at second base and will hit ninth in Gonzalez's place.
