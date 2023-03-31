Gonzalez went 1-for-2 Thursday against the Astros.
Gonzalez started in right field and hit ninth, earning playing time over Oscar Colas. That's likely only because lefty Framber Valdez was on the mound for Houston, though the right field job in Chicago will be worth monitoring early in the season. Gonzalez earned 109 plate appearances in the majors in 2022 and posted a .238/.257/.352 line.
