Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with one triple, two RBI, one run scored and one steal in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Royals.

Gonzalez drew the start at shortstop for the White Sox on Sunday and collected a trio of hits. His performance was highlighted by a two-RBI triple in the fifth inning off Max Castillo that plated Gavin Sheets and Clint Frazier that gave Chicago the lead. Sunday's outing was Gonzalez's first multi-hit performance in 2023 while his stolen base was his first since April 9. Though Gonzalez may have earned himself some more opportunities moving forward after Sunday's contest, he shouldn't be considered in most formats given his .195/.190/.293 slash line this season.