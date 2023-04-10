Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a stolen base Sunday against the Pirates.
Gonzalez started against a right-handed pitcher for the first time this season while stepping into the lineup for Luis Robert to get a day of rest. He reached base on a single in the fifth inning and then swiped second base for his first stolen base of the season. Gonzalez has three hits in 13 at-bats this season, but he's not getting consistent playing time.
