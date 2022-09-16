Gonzalez isn't starting Friday against the Tigers.
Gonzalez has gone 1-for-10 with a double and five strikeouts over his last three games and will retreat to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Josh Harrison is starting at the keystone and batting ninth.
