Gonzalez underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder in mid-July, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
This news was just revealed by the White Sox on Friday and it helps to explain why Gonzalez was transferred to the 60-day IL just before the All-Star break. The 26-year-old right-hander is aiming to be ready for the start of spring training in 2024.
