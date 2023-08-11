Gonzalez underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder in mid-July, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

This news was just revealed by the White Sox on Friday and it helps to explain why Gonzalez was transferred to the 60-day IL just before the All-Star break. The 26-year-old right-hander is aiming to be ready for the start of spring training in 2024.

