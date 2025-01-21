The White Sox designated Marinaccio for assignment Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The club needed to free up a spot on its 40-man roster with the signing of Martin Perez becoming official. Marinaccio was a waiver claim late last season and hasn't made an appearance for the White Sox. The 29-year-old holds a 3.22 ERA and 137:61 K:BB over 114.2 relief innings at the big-league level and could draw interest via trade or waivers.