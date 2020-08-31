site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Ryan Goins: Cast off 40-man
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Goins was designated for assignment Monday.
The White Sox will swap in Yolmer Sanchez for Goins as the team's bench infielder going forward. Goins was 0-for-9 with one strikeout in his time with the big club.
