White Sox's Ryan Goins: Clears waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Goins cleared waivers and was outrighted to the team's alternate training site Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Despite his demotion, the infielder will join the team's taxi squad as they continue their road trip. Goins has appeared in 14 games this season, failing to record a hit in nine at-bats.
