Goins will start at shortstop and bat second Thursday against the Twins.

After serving as the designated hitter and manning right field the previous two days, Goins will cover shortstop for a resting Tim Anderson in the series finale. The DH spot probably represents Goins' most realistic path to an everyday role, as his main competition for those duties, Matt Skole, has posted an underwhelming .526 OPS since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte earlier this month.