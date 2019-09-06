Goins went 0-for-4 while batting leadoff in Thursday's 7-1 win over Cleveland.

Right field in the White Sox's lineup has been a revolving door for much of the season, and even more so since Jon Jay (hip) landed on the injury list. After Daniel Palka made a couple of hitless starts there, Goins got an opportunity. And with Leury Garcia getting a breather, he slotted in at leadoff. The White Sox have no shortage of mediocre options to play there for the rest of the season.

