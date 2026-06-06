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White Sox's Sean Burke: Earns win in bulk relief

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Burke (3-3) earned the win against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks with seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Burke was actually the only White Sox pitcher to allow a run on Saturday, but he was spotted an early lead and did enough to earn the win in bulk relief. The 26-year-old issued a season-high five walks and allowed two homers, but he has now tallied at least five strikeouts in five straight outings. He'll carry a 3.88 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 67:23 K:BB across 69.2 innings into a tough home matchup against the Dodgers next weekend.

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