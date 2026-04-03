Burke did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Burke entered in the second inning and allowed a run before settling in with five scoreless frames. He generated an impressive 15 swinging strikes on 85 pitches, including nine on his fastball. The 26-year-old has yielded four runs through two appearances (one start) to open the season while posting a strong 12:1 K:BB across 10 innings. If he draws a start next week, it would likely come at home against the Orioles.