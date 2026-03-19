White Sox's Sean Burke: Locked into rotation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burke has earned a spot in the White Sox's rotation to begin the regular season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox have been purposefully vague about their rotation to begin the regular season, and Burke has been inconsistent this spring. However, he allowed only one earned run with four strikeouts and three walks across 4.2 innings Monday against the Rangers. Burke is expected to make his regular-season debut in Chicago's opening series against the Brewers.
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