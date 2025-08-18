The White Sox optioned Burke to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Burke has posted a disappointing 4.28 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 117.2 innings this season and had failed to go five frames in four of his last five outings. The White Sox remain hopeful that Burke will be a long-term fixture in their rotation, but the righty will attempt to work on his issues in a less pressurized environment for now. Martin Perez will likely slide into Chicago's rotation in Burke's place.