Burke is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opener Sean Newcomb in Monday's game against the Guardians, James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Over his last three starts, Burke has allowed nine runs while issuing 14 walks in just 10 innings, so the White Sox will deploy the right-hander behind a lefty opener for his upcoming turn through the rotation with the hope of generating better results. Burke has previously made four appearances out of the bullpen this season, delivering a stellar 1.80 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB in 25 innings.