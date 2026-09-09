Burke (8-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Pirates after allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Burke endured the shortest start of his career as Pittsburgh overwhelmed him immediately. The first seven Pirates reached safely, with six hits and a walk producing five runs before Burke recorded an out. He returned for the second but exited after loading the bases with one out. The seven runs and eight hits allowed were both career highs, raising his ERA to 3.58. His next start will come over the weekend against the Cardinals.