Burkes did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win over Miami. He allowed a run on four hits and five walks over four innings while striking out two.

Burke didn't give up a run until the fourth inning but he was not efficient enough to pitch into the fifth frame. He threw just 49 of 91 pitches for strikes while issuing a season-high five free passes. Burke did not walk a batter through 10.1 innings in his first two starts of the season but has since posted an unsightly 25:22 K:BB over his last seven appearances. He'll carry a 4.15 ERA into his next outing, which is lined up to be a road matchup with the Cubs next weekend.