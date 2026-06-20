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White Sox's Sean Newcomb: Opening Saturday's contest

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Newcomb (triceps) will serve as the opening pitcher during Saturday's game against the Tigers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Newcomb was removed from his last appearance with a triceps contusion after getting hit by a comebacker, but he seems to be feeling well enough to take on his first opening assignment of the season Saturday. The 33-year-old southpaw has been one of the most reliable members of Chicago's bullpen this season, turning in a 2.76 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 42.1 frames. He could remain in the game for multiple innings before allowing the bullpen to take over.

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