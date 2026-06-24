White Sox's Sean Newcomb: Records eight-out save

Newcomb earned the save Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing one walk while striking out two over 2.2 scoreless innings.

With the closer committee of Seranthony Dominguez, Grant Taylor and Bryan Hudson all pitching in each of the previous two days, Newcomb was called upon after Sean Burke delivered 6.1 innings of one-run ball. The veteran left-hander took over from there and worked around a lone walk to secure his second save of the season. Newcomb has been excellent since the start of May, posting a 1.50 ERA during that stretch. He now owns a 2.44 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB across 48 innings this season.