Anderson went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's game against Seattle.

The home run completed the cycle for Anderson this spring. He's 5-for-11 in the Cactus League with a homer, triple, double, four RBI and three runs scored. Anderson made a splash in 2018 with his first 20-20 season, a flashy offensive feat that obscured a .281 on-base percentage and .687 OPS. He's still growing as a hitter, so we're hesitant to peg him as a counting-stats only fantasy asset.