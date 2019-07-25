White Sox's Tim Anderson: Active in rehab
Anderson (ankle) went 3-for-4 with an RBI in a rehab game for Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Anderson did not play the field but got three opportunities to run the bases. He'll need to hit a few benchmarks, like playing back-to-back games and playing the field nine innings, before the White Sox activate him.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Deployed as DH in first rehab game•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Ready for rehab stint•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Feels comfortable running bases•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Evaluation set for Monday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Fields grounders Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Begins baseball activities•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start